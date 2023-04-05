Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MS opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
