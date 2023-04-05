Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

