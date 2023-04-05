Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Pettee Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

