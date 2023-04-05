Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

