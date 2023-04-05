Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

DG stock opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

