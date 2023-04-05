Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

