Sfmg LLC Sells 8,843 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

