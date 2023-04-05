Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,036 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

