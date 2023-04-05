WNY Asset Management LLC Has $536,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

