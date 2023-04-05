Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

