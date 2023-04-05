AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $378,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SHY stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

