Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
