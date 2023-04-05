Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,563 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVE stock opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.