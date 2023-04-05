Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.