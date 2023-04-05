Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 4,703 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.