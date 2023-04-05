Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,997,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

CB opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

