PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

