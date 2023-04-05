Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.