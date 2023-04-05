Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

