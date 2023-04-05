Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $334,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $362.99 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

