Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $253.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

