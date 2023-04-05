Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,241 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.