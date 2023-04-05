WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.