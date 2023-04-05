Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,626 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 258,231 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after purchasing an additional 177,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,901 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

