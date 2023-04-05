Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

