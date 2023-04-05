MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

