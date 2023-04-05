Clarius Group LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock worth $22,549,705 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.24. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.