Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Further Reading
