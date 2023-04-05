Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.