M. Kraus & Co Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.