Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 315,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

