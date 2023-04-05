Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $468.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

