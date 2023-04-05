Kowal Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

