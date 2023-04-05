Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 29,842 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

