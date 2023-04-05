UMA Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

