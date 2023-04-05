Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

