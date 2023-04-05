Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.09.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.