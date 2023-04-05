Sfmg LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

