JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 14,275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

