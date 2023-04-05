Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $205,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Union Pacific
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Union Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:UNP opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $259.48.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
- Institutions Snapping Up These 3 Energy-Sector Dividend Payers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.