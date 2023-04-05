Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $205,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

NYSE:UNP opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $259.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

