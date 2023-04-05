Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 28,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $678.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

