Sfmg LLC Purchases 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $155.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

