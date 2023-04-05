Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 38,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

