Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $56,189,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

