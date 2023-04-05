Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
