Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

