Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.97 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.