Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 66,102 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.