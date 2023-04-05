Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

McKesson stock opened at $362.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

