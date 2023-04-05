Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

