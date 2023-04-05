Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

EPD opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

